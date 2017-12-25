SAN FRANCISCO:Facebook-owned mobile messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on a number of platforms from December 31, the company has confirmed.

The messaging app will drop support for 'BlackBerry OS', 'BlackBerry 10', 'Windows Phone 8.0' and older platforms, from December 31, 2017, according to an express.co.uk report published on Monday.

"We will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time," WhatsApp said.

"These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp," the company added.

WhatsApp said that it will not work on 'Nokia S40' after December 2018. Also, the app will stop functioning correctly on Android OS version 2.3.7 and older, after February 1, 2020.