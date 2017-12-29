SAN FRANCISCO: Google has quietly stopped selling its popular Pixel C tablet through its online store in favour of the new USD 1,000 Pixelbook hybrid laptop it released earlier this year.

"As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we're now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale. We are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device," Google was quoted as saying by CNET late Thursday.

"Our newly-launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device," the tech giant added.

Launched in 2015, the Pixel C tablet was a well-received device that comes from an earlier age of Google hardware, when the company took a more experimental approach.

The shift from the Pixel C to Pixelbook does represent something of a larger trend for the industry in recent years, as many have moved from slates to convertibles, according to Tech Crunch.

The Pixelbook is not as slim as a stand-alone tablet but it is a pretty solid tablet replacement as well as a well-rounded computing device.