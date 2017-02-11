Facebook to make ad data available for independent audit

NEW YORK: Facebook said it intends to make ad data available for independent audit this year to verify the accuracy of the information it delivers.
The move comes after the social networking giant admitted last year that it had overstated some ad metrics.
"We are committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council (MRC) to verify the accuracy of the information we deliver to our partners," Facebook said in a blog post on Friday.
"As a partner to over four million advertisers across a wide range of organisations and objectives, we want to provide transparency, choice, and accountability," Facebook said in the post detailing some measures that it plans to take over the course of the year.
Facebook said it will also start providing specific in-view and duration data for display ads, including milliseconds.
In addition, Facebook will also provide new video buying options later this year.
"We'll provide more choice for advertisers with three new buying options for video ads across Facebook, Instagram, and Audience Network," the post said.
One of these options will enable advertisers only pay for video ads that have been viewed in their entirety, for any duration up to ten seconds.
NEW YORK: Facebook said it intends to make ad data available for independent audit this year to verify the accuracy of the information it delivers.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Ex-BJP MLA moves SC over dissolution of J-K Assembly, terms Governor 'liar'
IIT-Delhi built sensor could stop elephant deaths on rail tracks
BRICS leaders vow to strengthen multilateralism, fight terror together
Russia plans to hold over 4,000 military drills in 2019: report
Will Yogi government rejig quota system ahead of Lok Sabha polls?
Congress smells rat over halt in LED screen functioning outside-EVM strong room