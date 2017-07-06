NEW DELHI: Setting up a close fight with Rs 32,999 OnePlus 5 (6GB RAM/64GB), Chinese smartphone major Huawei's much-awaited 6GB Honor 8 Pro with fourth generation 12MP dual-lens camera system on Thursday arrived in India at Rs 29,999.

Honor 8 Pro will be exclusively available to Prime members on Amazon Prime Day, starting 6 p.m. on July 10.

The 5.7-inch smartphone with 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB, comes with 2K quad HD display and houses 4000mAh battery.

The device runs on the latest premium flagship Kirin 960 processor and an all-new EMUI 5.1 software.

Honor 8 Pro has been designed under the partnership with Amazon, Gameloft, GoPro, Jaunt VR and Deep Silver Fishlabs.

"The Honor 8 Pro offers market-leading specifications by pushing the boundary of smartphone design, providing 2K display, extra-long battery life and dual camera setup," P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, told reporters here.

The smartphone will be bundled in a box that can also be used as a virtual reality headset. The device will be available in midnight black and navy blue colour options.

The duel-SIM smartphone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5 comes with 8MP selfie camera.

The company has also partnered with Gameloft and GoPro for in-built apps and is in talks with major e-tailers for exclusive online release.

The camera's wide aperture range delivers DSLR-like depth of field effects for both photo and video shooting.

The company also showcased a new Honor Band 3 with intelligent tracking features like heart rate monitoring, walking/running and sleep tracking.

Honor Band 3 is also the first device of its kind to feature 50-metre water resistance and 30 days battery life on a single charge.

Globally, Huawei witnessed 35 per cent growth (YOY) in revenue in 2016, with 139 million smartphone shipments. In the first quarter of 2017, the company shipped 34.55 million units in 74 countries.