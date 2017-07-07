Home Lifestyle Tech

Google unveils 3D-modelling tool 'Blocks'

The new tool, developed for HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift headsets, works by allowing users to create a 3D object on a virtual 3D canvas. 

Published: 07th July 2017 01:07 PM

A woman holds her smart phone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration. | Reuters

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO; Google has unveiled its new 3D-modelling tool ‘Blocks to simplify the process to create compelling virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

"Current software requires building 3D objects on a 2D screen which is something our brains aren't wired to do. It occurred to us that creating the objects while in virtual reality could make this easier," said Jason Toff, Group Product Manager at Google, in a blog post on Thursday. 

‘Blocks' is designed in a way that anyone without any prior modelling experience can use and "feel more like playing with children's blocks than working with traditional 3D modeling software".

Starting with a simple set of shapes, a colour palette and an intuitive set of tools, a user would be able to quickly create almost anything he/she can imagine -- from a piece of watermelon to a whole forest scene.

The app is available for free on the Oculus Store and on the Steam platform. 
 

