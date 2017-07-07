Instagram lets you reply to 'Stories' with photos or videos

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In a bid to improve visual conversations among users through its messaging tool 'Direct', photo-sharing app Instagram has added the feature to reply to users' 'Stories' with photos or videos.



The replies would include a sticker of the original story that a user may move around and re-size.



"Today's update is just one of the ways we're working to make 'Direct' the best place to have fun, visual conversations with friends on Instagram," the Facebook-owned app said in a statement.



To reply with a photo or a video, a user must tap a new camera button that appears while watching a friend's story.



When a friend replies to a user's story with a photo or a video, it can be seen in the inbox.



As with disappearing photos and videos in 'Direct', a user's friends will know when he or she has taken a screenshot or replayed a reply.

