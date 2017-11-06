Panasonic India launches 'Eluga A4' at Rs 12,490

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Panasonic India on Monday launched its new "Eluga A4" smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery at Rs 12,490.

The device, with a 5.2-inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display, sports a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera.

"It will keep your data safe and secure with a highly-advanced encryption chip, offering our consumers an exciting package of innovative technology at an attractive price," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a statement.

The dual-SIM device will have the in-house artificial intelligence (AI) assistant called "Arbo".

The device is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 1.25GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

The "Eluga A4" is available in three colours across all Panasonic-authorised dealer outlets.

