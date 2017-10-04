Reliance Commodities launches intuitive trading app

By IANS

MUMBAI: Reliance Commodities on Tuesday said it has launched the country's first advanced intuitive commodity trading application, available both on the web and mobile.



According to the commodities broking arm of Reliance Capital, the key innovative feature of the trading platform will assist traders in capitalising opportunities swiftly, besides empowering them with detailed understanding of commodity markets.



"All analysis seen on the platform is post thorough consideration of the global events, currencies and equities causing volatility in commodity prices," Reliance Commodities said in a statement.



The statement said the platform will enable traders to analyse commodities based on seasonality by uncovering certain hidden patterns, who can tap opportunities by analysing spreads between two futures contracts.



"The new intuitive platform will also empower the trader community with up-to-date information of key factors and related instruments, which can affect price of a particular commodity," it said.



"Moreover the 'Correlation Matrix' will help identify the best correlation combination for a particular commodity with just a click," the statement added.



"Reliance Intuitive Trading Platforms will enable traders to decode essential data for unlocking the potential of commodities markets. Empowered with simplified data outcome and in-depth data analysis will help them leverage market dynamics," said B. Gopkumar, Director, Reliance Commodities.