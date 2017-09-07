NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked WhatsApp and Facebook to explain if user data is being shared by them with any third party and if the privacy of individual users was being protected.

Facebook had acquired WhatsApp in 2014. WhatApp’s new privacy policy allows it to collect and share information about its users with Facebook and all of its group companies for commercial advertising and marketing on its platform.

However, WhatsApp, through senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Arvind Datar, told the bench it does not share any user data with third parties except the user’s telephone number, device details, device registration number and ‘last seen’ (on WhatsApp) details.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed WhatsApp and Facebook to file an affidavit in this regard within four weeks.

Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that an expert committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of former apex court judge justice B N Srikrishna to identify key data protection issues in India and recommend methods to address them. The ASG said the panel would recommend a draft data protection bill.

During the hearing, the court asked WhatsApp and Facebook to respond to apprehensions raised by petitioners that the privacy policy of WhatsApp is misleading.

Justice A K Sikri, who was part of the bench, asked “If a user’s data pertaining to his discussion with physician or dietician are also shared by the internet messaging service with others”.

Sibal vehemently denied it and said the communication was protected by end-to-end encryption.

However, petitioners Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi, represented by advocate Madhavi Divan, submitted before the bench that, “We want a simple and clear policy. They should not be allowed to share data. Informed consent is an important facet of data.”

The court scheduled the matter for further consideration in November.