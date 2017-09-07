NEW DELHI: Expanding its premium speakers' line-up, Sony India on Thursday launched the 'MHC-V90DW' audio system in India for Rs 65,990.



'MHC-V90DW' stands 170cm tall with wheels and handle bar to move it around and an open back-type cabinet, delivering an output power of 2,000 watts.



The speaker comes with a gesture control feature to allow users control volume and soundtracks by waving the hand, the company said in a statement.



It is also equipped with motion control enabling users to perform operations by shaking their smartphones.



The device features back-lit touch panel interface, multi-colour woofer lights and supports music services such as Google Chromecast and Spotify, the company added.



The speaker can be integrated with the 'Sony Music Center' app using smartphones or tablets to allow users to control the music tracks.



With built-in FM radio, the speaker has Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), USB and HDMI port for connectivity.