GURUGRAM: In a bid to improve Search experience for the Indian users, Google on Friday announced the launch of a revamped Feed in the Google app for Android and iOS devices.



The revamped Feed -- now available globally after the initial success in the US -- will use machine learning algorithms and scan your browsing history, compile relevant content and deliver personalised experience to you.



"The update would be rolled out over the weekend in the Google app for Android and iOS. It will be initially available in English and Hindi in India," Shashi Thakur, Vice President (Engineering), Search, Google, told reporters at Google India office here via video conferencing from Mountain View, California.



The update would help users better tune the flow of news and information from the web to smartphone, enabling users to dig deeper on topics you're passionate about.



The Feed can be accessed by updating and launching the Google app on your phone. It will display cards containing the latest highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music and stories about a user's hobbies.



With the update, the users would see a new "Follow" button which he can tap to get regular updates from movies, sports teams, favorite bands or music artists, famous people, and more.



Google has also given the power into users' hands. A user can also unfollow a topic or interest by tapping the given card in feed.



The new Feed will not only be based on a user's interaction with Google but also factor trending topics in their chosen areas from around the world.



If a user is a photography enthusiast but is casually interested in fitness, the feed will reflect stories accordingly. Moreover, the Feed will continue to evolve based on users' engagement with it.



"The Feed will also include information from diverse perspectives and multiple viewpoints. If you search for a movie, Feed will tell you about show timings at nearest theatre, reviews and ratings of that particular movie," Thakur said.

