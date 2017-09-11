BEIJING: Technology giant Xiaomi on Monday launched 'Mi MIX 2', an upgrade from last year's Mi MIX, which will be available in China from September 15. 'Mi MIX 2' comes with 6GB RAM in three versions -- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB -- with full-screen display.

"Mi MIX gave everyone a glimpse of what the phone of the future would look like. It has pioneered the trend of full-screen display smartphones. With Mi MIX 2, the future is now here," said Lei Jun, CEO and Co-founder, Xiaomi, in a statement.

The company also announced Mi MIX 2 Special Edition which has a ceramic unibody and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

'Mi MIX 2' features a 5.99-inch screen with 18:9 full-screen display for more viewing space and a better immersive experience.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the device sports 12MP camera with Sony IMX386 sensor.

In addition to 'Mi MIX 2', Xiaomi also launched 'Mi Note 3' and 'Mi Notebook Pro' laptop.

With 16MP dual-camera and 5.5-inch display, 'Mi Note 3' is a larger version of Xiaomi's Mi 6 launched earlier this year.

Powered by a 3500mAh battery, the device will be available in China from September 12.

Mi Notebook Pro is a high-performance laptop equipped with Intel Quad-core processor and 'NVIDIA GeForce MX150' graphics, which delivers smooth gaming experience with stunning visuals.

The 15.6-inch laptop comes with full-HD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the touchpad for easy unlocking of the laptop.