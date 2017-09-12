In this file photo, people wait in front of an Apple store in Munich, before the worldwide launch of the new iPhone model. (AP)

In a few hours, Apple is all set to launch its most expensive iPhone with the most radical redesign in its 10-year history. At a special event scheduled at the brand-new Steve Jobs theater today, Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The new model is said to feature an edge-to-edge display, doing away the home button for a full-screen design. It is also expected to feature 3GB RAM, a significant improvement from last year’s iPhone 7 Plus, which houses 2GB RAM.

The phone is expected to have 3D facial recognition to unlock the device and to authorise ApplePay transactions. The phone is rumoured to come in a 4.7-inch touch-screen display with a resolution of 750 pixels by 1330 pixels.

iPhone X will use an OLED panel, which will make the display more realistic by giving it more accurate colour tones.

Powered by the A11 processor that is likely to come with six cores to ensure optimum performance, the iPhoneX is expected to be priced between a whopping $999 and $1199.

In India, expect the phone to be priced around Rs 1 lakh, as the price of iPhone models shipped to the country includes heavy import duty and other government-imposed charges.