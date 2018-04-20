NEW DELHI: Expanding its "Big View" display series, Panasonic India on Friday unveiled an affordable "Eluga I7" smartphone with the 18:9 aspect ratio for an immersive experience.

Priced at Rs 6,499, the device with 5.45-inch Big View HD+ 2.5D curved display will be available on Flipkart starting April 24.

The device has 4000mAh battery, 8MP Auto Focus (AF) rear camera with LED flash and 8MP front camera with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

"The new Eluga I7 with 'Big View' display is designed to target the youth, ensuring that the users get a seamless display experience," Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The device has 1.3 GHz quad core processor, 2GB RAM, Android Nougat 7.0 and 16 GB ROM expandable up to 128GB.

The features such as "Trusted Face" recognition and "Trusted Voice" lets the user unlock the device with a glance or by speaking into the device.

Panasonic's Artificial Intelligence-enabled "Arbo Hub" will be available on Eluga I7 through an over the air update (FOTA).