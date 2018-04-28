Microsoft unveils Windows 10 April update

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Microsoft announced the Windows 10 April 2018 update, which will begin to become available for download on April 30 and start to roll out to Windows 10 PCs worldwide on May 8.

The new Windows 10 update, as per the company, is about making the most of your time. With this update, Microsoft aims to provide users more time to do what matters most- create, play and work. It also helps in simplifying their modern workplace and empowering end users.

The latest update features a host of new tools to make usage easier.

-Timeline, on Windows 10 PC, lets users go back in time to find their stuff, whether they were working on it earlier in the day, last week, or a few weeks ago. Users can even find what they were doing while using Microsoft Edge or Office 365 on iOS or Android device's when they return to their Windows 10 PC.

-Users can turn on Focus Assist whenever to get things done without distractions, like social media or other notifications. Or set it to turn on automatically at certain times during the day for focused time.

-The improved Dictation feature makes it easier than ever for users to take a note, or write a paper, with just their voice.

-The April update brings a variety of new features and improvements to Microsoft Edge - including mute-a-tab, full-screen reading, clutter-free printing, grammar tools and autofill on web forms - all saving users time while browsing the web.

Additionally, Microsoft announced new management capabilities and updates coming in Microsoft 365 to help simplify IT management for the modern workplace. Some new updates include solutions for Firstline Workers, streamlined device management with lower costs, integrated administration experience, and built-in compliance. Each of these new capabilities will allow IT to simplify their modern workplace and empower end users while enabling them to protect and secure corporate assets.

Users may access the latest Windows 10 through the Windows Insider program.