Karnataka RPF first to use app for tracking missing kids

BENGALURU:To help real-time tracking of missing children across the state, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will shortly be deploying an app that will instantly track the background of missing children and help in reuniting them with their families. As on date, only the Tamil Nadu State Intelligence and the Tirupati police have such an app to track missing people.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) cum Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, D B Kasar said the app ‘Facetagr’ will work on all Android-based smart phones. “It will be integrated with the Koya Paya website of the Ministry of Women and Child Development which has a database of 3.5 lakh children.”

As soon as a child is rescued by the RPF, the photo can be sent to this portal. “In case, the picture tallies with any of the missing children, the software immediatedly shows the match. This may bring solace to parents and children as well as ensure they reach their family safely,” Kasar said.On a pilot basis, the project will be taken up at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi railway stations within a fortnight. “It will be initially used for trial for a period ranging between three months to six months,” the DIG said.

All RPF personnel will be provided smart phones by the department so there is no question of any cop not having a smart phone in hand to facilitate such a rescue, he added.A top official said the results of the pilot project will be submitted to the Railway Board and if successful could be implemented across the country.

A senior RPF source told TNIE, “Right now, we rescue the children and hand over the traffickers to the state police. What happens to them later remains unknown.”

Man whose brother went missing developed app

The app was developed by technocrat Vijay Ganadisekar and was handed over to RPF free of cost. Nearly two decades ago, his brother went missing and could not be traced, an RPF source said. “Later, he moved over to the US and spent considerable time developing this technology so that it can help other families track their loved ones easily,” he said.