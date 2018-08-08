Home Lifestyle Tech

iPhone doesn't listen to users unless Siri is triggered: Apple

Apple clarified that it does not share the Siri utterances to third parties and does not collect audio recordings without the consent of users.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Apple logo. Reuters

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Answering many difficult questions of the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce on its use of technology for location services and data collection, Apple officially sent out a letter explaining how it takes privacy very seriously.

The letter by Apple's director of federal government affairs Timothy Powderly highlights one of the most debated issues of the Apple devices secretly listening to the users' conversations.

Clearing the confusion, Powderly states in the letter that unless a user triggers audio capture with "Hey Siri", the iPhone does not listen in.

Apple further clarified that it does not share the Siri utterances to third parties and does not collect audio recordings without the consent of users. 

iphone Apple phones Siri

