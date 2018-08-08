Home Lifestyle Tech

Now, ask Alexa to show what you want to view on DishTV

The skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

Published: 08th August 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV on Wednesday said it launched its skill for Amazon Alexa which would allow users to find and recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands.

Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android, the company added.

"DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations," said Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited.

"We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalising search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording," Dua added.

The integration of DishTV and Alexa would also help users to check and manage their current balance, switch-off date, monthly recharge amount, pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akexa DTH DishTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema