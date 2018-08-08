Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung launches new tablet in India at Rs 29,990

Samsung Electronics

The logo of Samsung Electronics (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Samsung India on Wednesday launched a new tablet "Galaxy Tab A 10.5" that features new entertainment options and enhanced audio at Rs 29,990.

The device with a 10.5-inch display is equipped with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It sports 8MP rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera.

"Featuring a refreshed design, larger display, thinner bezels, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and enhanced 7,300mAh battery, the recently launched device makes it a complete family entertainment device," Aditya Babbar, General Manger, Samsung India, said in a statement.

With 'Galaxy Tab A 10.5', users can easily control their home appliances via Samsung's SmartThings with just the touch of a button, the company said.

The device also features "Kids Mode" that is designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun for kids.

"Kids Mode" gives parents the control that is needed to manage usage time and ensure content.

The device will be available from August 13 on Flipkart, Samsung's online store and leading offline retail stores.

--IANS

