Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung scripts new 'Note' for global premium smartphone market

Earlier this year, Samsung had unveiled the latest edition of its other flagship Galaxy S9, priced at Rs 57,900 onwards.

Published: 09th August 2018 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung Electronics

The logo of Samsung Electronics (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW YORK: South Korean electronics giant Samsung today unveiled its flagship 'Note 9' smartphone to strengthen its play in the global premium devices market, a category where it competes head-on with rival Apple.

The company is likely to introduce the 'Note 9' in the Indian market later this month. In the Indian market, Note 9 will compete head-on with Apple's iPhones as well as OnePlus' smartphone among other smartphones.

Earlier this year, Samsung had unveiled the latest edition of its other flagship Galaxy S9, priced at Rs 57,900 onwards.

"The 'Note' has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry defining innovations. It's designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today's power users want and need," DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile at Samsung Electronics, said.

The Note 9, unveiled at the Barclays Centre here, will be available in select markets from August 24, 2018. It, however, has not revealed the price of the device.

It features 6.4-inch display, 12MP dual rear and 8MP front camera and 4,000 mAh battery. It will have two variants -- 6GB RAM/128GB internal memory (expandable up to 512GB) and 8GB RAM/512GB internal memory (expandable up to 512GB).

Samsung has incorporated Bluetooth capability in its signature S Pen stylus, which can be used to control music playback and camera shutter.

Besides, the company has also added artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance camera capabilities.

Globally, the premium smartphone market accounts for almost one-fifth of the total market. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung's Note series contributes to roughly one-tenth of the global premium smartphone market.

Players like Huawei, OnePlus and Vivo are attempting to make in-roads into the burgeoning category.

The premium smartphone segment in India is niche but mirrors global trends in terms of growth. While the category accounts for less than 10 per cent of the Indian market in terms of shipment, the value contribution is higher. Estimate suggest that quarterly smartphone shipments in the category range between 1-1.5 million units.

According to market watchers, Samsung is betting heavily on the success of its flagship devices in India, which is among the largest smartphone markets globally.

Samsung is expected to assemble the Note 9 for the Indian market at its new facility in Noida, which was inaugurated last month. The company claims that the facility, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, is the world's biggest smartphone factory.

The company has also launched its Galaxy Watch as well as voice-assistant Bixby-powered speakers - Galaxy Home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Note 9 Samsung smartphone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects