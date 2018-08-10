Cameos: Google's answer to AMA for celebrities

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Google quietly introduced a new social media app that will make your search about celebrities a little more interesting.

Called Cameos, the app allows celebrities or public figures of authority record video answers to the most asked questions on Google by people. One can simply record their answer and post it right on Google.

As per the app's description on App Store, one gets to choose which question they want to answer and when to answer. The celebrity gets to choose from most asked questions, fan questions, and trending topics related to them. The concept is similar to Reddit's AMA (Ask Me Anything) session which is very popular among celebrities.

Cameos on Google app is currently available only by application. Celebrities will have to install the app to request access.