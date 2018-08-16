Home Lifestyle Tech

Android 9 Pie launched for entry-level phones

The "Go edition" brings a fully redesigned set of Google apps, which are specifically built to serve the needs of first-time smartphone owners.

Published: 16th August 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 07:14 PM

A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Google has rolled out a "Go Edition" of its recently launched Artificial Intelligence (AI)-packed Android 9 Pie with additional storage, faster boot time, better security and more to bring improvements to entry-level phones.

"Along with an additional 500MB storage, Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) also comes with features like verified boot and an accessible dashboard for tracking and monitoring data consumption," Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product Management, Android wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

"We welcomed our first wave of Android (Go edition) phones this April, and now there are more than 200 devices available in 120+ countries including India, South Africa, U.S., Nigeria and Brazil," Kamdar added.

Android Pie is now available on Google's Pixel phones and the Essential Phone followed by Motorola, which plans to ship Pie to many of its flagships this fall.

"A core part of these apps include unique features, like free downloading in YouTube Go, that aren't found in the classic app," Kamdar added.

Google launched Android 9 Pie earlier in August that uses AI to predict how users would like to experience their devices while offering a smoother navigation system and features like "Adaptive Battery" which learns the apps users use most and prioritises battery for them.

Devices that participated in the P Beta programme -- Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and all other qualifying Android One devices -- would receive this update by the end of this year.

Android Google Artificial Intelligence

