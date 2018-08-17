You will now see more contextual subtopics when you do Google Search

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: The next time you are looking up for a particular city to move to, Google plans to show you the comparison between two cities, and possibly even tell you about the cost difference.

Google has added a new feature to its search engine which aims to provide you with more relevant information to give you multiple aspects of a topic with a single search.

The change will only be visible through the new panels which will be automatically generated based on the understanding (read machine learning) of the topics from content on the web. So for instance, if you are searching for quartz vs granite for your kitchen top, you will see a panel with relevant subtopics such as the difference in cost, recommended size, benefits, durability, and so on.

The update to the search engine will be rolling out over the next few days and is aimed at making Search more useful and quick for users.