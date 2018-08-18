Home Lifestyle Tech

Apple to ditch 'Time Travel' feature with watchOS 5

Apple is saying goodbye to "Time Travel" -- one of Apple Watch's under-used features -- with watchOS 5 this fall.

SAN FRANSISCO: Apple is saying goodbye to "Time Travel" -- one of Apple Watch's under-used features -- with watchOS 5 this fall.

According to an AppleInsider report, "Time Travel" feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.

"Time Travel" lets users turn back (or forward) time to display certain information from a different date and time.

It lets you go back and forth in digital time to see everything that was -- or going to be -- displayed on your Watch face.

The feature is utilised by rotating the "Digital Crown" on the Watch clockwise or counter-clockwise, which would move time on the Apple Watch in the appropriate direction.

"Developers testing the beta releases of watchOS 5 noticed the toggle disappear from settings -- before the feature stopped operating completely," said the report.

