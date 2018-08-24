An Interplanetary message using VFX

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Animated films are often directed to appeal mostly to children, but can be easily enjoyed by all if it carries a powerful message. Sometimes they can also convey messages that cannot be seen in many full-length feature films. The 11th Animation Film Making Advanced (AFMA) batch of Toonz Academy have come up with a thoughtful animated short film ‘In All Planets’ which gives a strong social message: Smoking kills in all planets.

Animation gives the creator a lot of freedom to express his or her thoughts, in a way that is simply out of the world. This short film made by students does it so literally by executing the story on an alien planet. As part of the course, the students had to do a project so they thought of making an animated short film. “We thought of doing something different from the previous year’s project,” said Visakh R S, one of the students.

“So, we thought of choosing smoking as our subject so that it would be of some help to the society. It took six months for us to complete the project and do the effects for the film.” The animated short film was made by a team of Adarsh M M, Arun S S, Girish S, Kiran Krishna, Nithin Raju, Rahul R S, Sabareesh Narayanan, Sourav A S, Sonu Sebastian, Sreerag R G, Vimal B Sanker, Visakh R S and Vishnu R Krishnan.

The six-minute film tells the story about a crashed space shuttle. An alien is seen smoking after he gets a cigarette packet from the box, which shows the tendency of smoking even on an alien planet. At this point, the film conveys the message of how smoking is injurious to the health, using animation and VFX.

Throughout the film, we can witness different skills utilised by the students of Toonz Academy, be it animation or the storyline.

There are no dialogues in the film. Also, the character animation is a department which is challenging to get good results and the students have done a great job in that respect too. The screenplay of the film marks its standard in many places. This shows the students have not only done a technically brilliant job but are also good artists who can visualise and make films. The short film is very informative for the society especially, children who enjoy animation films. Overall, the short film is a feast to both the eyes and the brain.