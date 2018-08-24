Home Lifestyle Tech

Geo spatial technology aids in rescue work

When the floods hit the state, the rescue operations received a major fillip with the techie community pitching in with a plethora  of technological innovations.

Published: 24th August 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the floods hit the state, the rescue operations received a major fillip with the techie community pitching in with a plethora of technological innovations. To help with the rescue mission a Kerala-based startup Strava Technologies came up with a  geo spatial technology solution with built-in drone mapping and location intelligence system. The system helped in the real-time rescue operations by the defence teams and state agencies.   

The IT solution developed by the firm provided the crucial intelligence data necessary for the rescue operations. The data was shared to the Army, Navy, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force and Coast Guard which aided in the rescue operations at the major flood-hit areas in the state. The firm was mentored by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in this.

“We added our Spatial Big Data Analytic platform ‘CyberMonkey’ - a Geo spatial Intelligence System-- to compile all the location data. This solution provided error and duplication free location data of people, who need emergency assistance. The real-time geo visualisation feature of the platform supported the entire team to visually analyse and plan the rescue mission from the State Emergency Operation Control (SEOC) room,” said an official of the startup.

The Geo spatial Division of the startup aided in the functioning of the Emergency Control Centre by consolidating distress calls, social media and WhatsApp SoS and other inputs from all parts of the state, thereby providing the final intelligence data to the forces. “Location is very crucial in the rescue operation as each life is precious for us. Cyber Monkey helped us achieve our goal on time, and thus saved many lives,” said Indian Navy Commander Sanooj.

