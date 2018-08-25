‘Offence is your best defence’

Prince Augustin By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Your site is surrounded, your ammunition is running low and you have some hostages to defend; there are grenades, flash bangs, incendiaries blasting everywhere and your sight is partially marred by the smoke. Your legion was supposed to be there minutes before, but don’t know what has happened to them. Now, what you do?

Just relax and focus on your strengths, strike the enemy at an unexpected space and time, defend and attack at the same time and remember that offence is the best defence!

“Of course your computer system and the technical gears have a say in your performance,” says Kiran R, a Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CSGO) player since 2017. “It is a beautiful game where you can show the world how skilled you are. The game is all about winning in a strategical way so the more we are concentrated on our skills and types of equipment, the better,” says the 20-year-old gamer.

Kiran began Counterstrike at the age of 15 and entered in the professional field last year, and results followed. Tournaments like Gods of Gaming, Cobx Masters, Indian Lan Gaming Season -2, Mountain Dew Arena -2018, Taiwan Excellence Offline Qualifiers, saw his brilliance with CSGO.

He is able to strike a balance between studies and gaming, and his family is not anxious about academics any more. “My family supports my passion for games and have accepted me as a professional gamer. My mother encourages me to pursue my passion, and that is my strength,” says Kiran, who recommends the game for the passionate gamers.

CSGO

It is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game, which pits two teams — terrorists and counter-terrorists — against each other. Both sides are tasked with eliminating the other.