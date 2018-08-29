Home Lifestyle Tech

Here's how you can request Instagram verification badge

The feature is currently live on the iOS app. In order to request verification, head straight to Settings menu and look for the Request Verification option, TechCrunch reported.

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Having the blue badge of verification on social media has become a status symbol. Joining the league of Twitter, Instagram is now allowing users to request for the verification badge.

The blue check of verification is an indicator of an authentic profile, primarily reserved for celebrities and public figures. However, now the company is opening up the process so that the prominent users missed out by Instagram can request for it.

You will be required to provide relevant documents of identification such as government IDs, or official documents such as tax filing, utility bills, and so on. These won't show up on your profile. Once you furnish the documents, Instagram will scrutinise your request and inform if your application has been accepted or rejected. One can reapply after 30 days if rejected. 

