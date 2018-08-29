Home Lifestyle Tech

Intel introduces 8th Gen Core U-series, Y-series processors are here

The unveiled 8th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors include i7-8565U, i5-8265U and i3-8145U while the 8th Gen Intel Core Y-Series processors include i7-8500, i5-8200Y and m3-8100Y.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Notably, PC manufacturers would start bringing laptops and two-in-ones powered by the new 8th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series processors beginning this autumn. (Photo | Twitter/Intel)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Making new additions to its 8th Gen Core processor line-up, Intel on Wednesday introduced the U-series and Y-series chips that are optimised for connectivity in thin, light laptops and two-in-ones.

The unveiled 8th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors include i7-8565U, i5-8265U and i3-8145U while the 8th Gen Intel Core Y-Series processors include i7-8500, i5-8200Y and m3-8100Y.

The new Intel Core U-series processors bring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi to thin and light mainstream laptops for the first time and promised to deliver up to 12-times faster connectivity speeds.

The U-series is more powerful among the two families of processors announced by the chipset maker.

"The new 8th Gen Intel Core processors come with Gigabit Wi-Fi and now we've enabled faster PC connectivity, added more intuitive voice experiences and enabled longer battery life needed for the next wave of mobile computing," Chris Walker, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of Intel Mobile Client Platform, said in a statement.

(Photo | Intel/Twitter)

Notably, PC manufacturers would start bringing laptops and two-in-ones powered by the new 8th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series processors beginning this autumn.

The new U-series and Y-series chips, formerly code-named Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake, respectively, would also provide ultimate mobile performance and long battery life.

The Y-series processors deliver fast connectivity options, including fast Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities.

Both the series of processors have new and improved platform capabilities for intelligent interactions with PCs, such as support for multiple voice services on the U-series and refinements to improve natural input options like touch and stylus for the Y-series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Intel 8th generation processor Intel Intel Core U-Series processors Gigabit Wi-Fi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals