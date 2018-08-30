Facebook's Head of News Products Alex Hardiman joins The Atlantic

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Alex Hardiman, Head of News Products at Facebook, is joining US-based magazine and multi-platform publisher The Atlantic as its Chief Business and Product Officer.

"At The Atlantic, she will lead the product, engineering, data and growth teams and shape The Atlantic's ongoing initiatives on digital consumer revenue," the Adweek reported on Wednesday.

The Atlantic reportedly said it was expanding its ranks by 100 and that the teams that would report to Hardiman have doubled in size over the past one year.

"Hardiman is taking over many of the duties previously led by Kim Lau, who was promoted earlier this summer from senior vice president of digital to executive vice president of strategy and operations," the report added.

She joined Facebook in 2016 when criticism against the social networking giant for its role in spreading "fake news" was fast spreading.

"Alex is a true leader who built a fantastic team," a representative from Facebook was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

She was elevated to lead Facebook's news efforts on the product side in May 2017.

Prior to that, Hardiman has spent more than a decade at The New York Times, completing her tenure as vice president of news products.