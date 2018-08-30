Home Lifestyle Tech

Updated Google 'Wear' OS coming with easy swipe feature

The revamped "Wear OS" would also incorporate Google's health-tracking platform "Google Fit" that was announced last week.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Twitter/WearOSbyGoogle)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Google has announced the third major update of its "Wear" operating system (OS) that is set to debut with tweaked user interface (UI), quicker access to notifications, smarter health coaching and more proactive help from Assistant.

"We're making it easier to browse, dismiss or take action on your notifications with the new notification stream.

"Swipe up to see all your notifications at once and swipe down to get quicker access to shortcuts like Google Pay or 'Find my phone,'" Dennis Troper, Director of Product Management, Wear OS by Google, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The revamped "Wear OS" would begin the roll-out mid-September.

Apart from maintaining schedules, checking weather, booking reservations, Google Assistant on the rebranded "Wear OS" would also suggest features on the device that could become helpful over time as it gets familiar with the user's preferences and requirements.

The revamped "Wear OS" would also incorporate Google's health-tracking platform "Google Fit" that was announced last week.

"We worked with the American Heart Association and the World Health Organisation to design these goals based on their physical activity recommendations which are shown to have health benefits for your heart and mind," Troper added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda