Apple AirPods with wireless charging case to arrive in 2019

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Apple's wireless charging mat AirPower may have become a distant dream, but that is unlikely to be the case for its AirPods.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company may release the wireless charging case for its wireless earplugs in the next six months, while a redesigned version of the AirPods is expected before the end of 2020, Apple Insider reports.

In addition to the wireless charging support, upcoming AirPods are also expected to be upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 and a revised W-series chip.