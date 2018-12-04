Instagram's new 'close friends' feature: Now control who you share your pictures with

By Online Desk

Popular photo and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to share their photos and videos with 'close friends'.

Previously Instagram allowed users to view stories for 24 hours after which it disappears. With the new feature, one can pick and chose people who they would like to share your stories with, without blocking unwanted users.

The close friends feature can be accessed using the following steps:

1. Go to your profile and click on your username

2. Two tabs open when you click: Number of followers and close friends.

3. Click on close friends, select the chosen ones and tap done.

4. If you want to remove a member, tap remove.

Instagram has been changing their interface to become more user-friendly. Recently, the Facebook-owned app introduced Hindi language for India, facilitating more people to use the app.

In November, Instagram also rolled out 'Your activity' feature that tracks how much time a user spends on the app. This was done in consideration with the fact that most people tend to get 'hooked-up' to social media and it affects them mentally.

