It's Christmas time! Follow Santa, play holiday games, create your own elf with Google's Santa Tracker

Santa Claus is coming to town! Or is he? Don't worry, you can follow Santa all around the world on Christmas Eve, on Google's Santa's Village holiday page.

Santa's Village is celebrating its 15th year with a slew of new educational games and features, all in the very merry spirit of Christmas. There are around two dozen fun educational games, including ones that teach kids to code, as well as videos and other holiday activities.

Ho-ho-ho-liday time has arrived at the North Pole! Catch a sleigh to Santa's Village to play games, learn coding skills, make artwork and more → https://t.co/66eV5ePqEn pic.twitter.com/9H1210c9ZG — Google (@Google) December 4, 2018

The page is all about Christmas cheer and the light-hearted music adds to the festivity. New to this year's Santa's Village is an Elf Maker game, where users can create their own customised elves and train them to dance.

The page also boasts new commands for Google Assistant, like "Call Santa" and "Tell me a holiday story" to listen to a bedtime tale. Interactive educational activities aimed at children include those that teach kids Christmas traditions from around the world and how to make Santa postcards.

The Santa Tracker allows visitors to track Santa’s real-time location right on Google Maps. The Christmassy page also has an exciting countdown to the roll-out of Santa Tracker on December 24.