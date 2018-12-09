Dating app launched to help Conservatives find love; expects 'ladies to act like ladies'

By Online Desk

'Righter,' a dating app exclusively for right-wingers has been launched in America, finally putting to rest the "When do I tell them I voted for Trump?" dilemma.

Christy Edwards Lawton, a professional matchmaker and woman behind the app, said that it is extremely difficult for right-wing supporters to find love in increasingly liberal cities like Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC.

According to reports, she founded the app after hearing multiple stories about conservatives struggling to find love in Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, where only four per cent of the residents voted for Donald Trump.

She further added that many even mention on their Tinder profiles that conservatives should just swipe left!

The app plays up its "conservative, Christian and American values" with some unusual features. It has a "three strikes and you're out" policy. Men who don't pay on the first day and women who display edited photos on their profiles would get one strike against them.

Righter, designed for people looking for serious, monogamous relationships, urges "gentlemen to act like gentlemen" and "ladies to act like ladies."

The free app has a few paid premium upgrades like unlimited "likes" and special "MAGA likes" for users who would like to make loud statements about their interests.