Home Lifestyle Tech

Dating app launched to help Conservatives find love; expects 'ladies to act like ladies'

The 'Righter' app was founded to help conservatives find serious, monogamous relationships in increasingly liberal American cities.

Published: 09th December 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

'Righter,' a dating app exclusively for right-wingers has been launched in America, finally putting to rest the "When do I tell them I voted for Trump?" dilemma. 

ALSO READ | Here's how Indian youth prefer dating apps over matrimonial sites

Christy Edwards Lawton, a professional matchmaker and woman behind the app, said that it is extremely difficult for right-wing supporters to find love in increasingly liberal cities like Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC. 

According to reports, she founded the app after hearing multiple stories about conservatives struggling to find love in Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, where only four per cent of the residents voted for Donald Trump.

She further added that many even mention on their Tinder profiles that conservatives should just swipe left! 

The app plays up its "conservative, Christian and American values" with some unusual features. It has a "three strikes and you're out" policy. Men who don't pay on the first day and women who display edited photos on their profiles would get one strike against them. 

ALSO READ | Are dating apps helping find prince charming?

Righter, designed for people looking for serious, monogamous relationships, urges "gentlemen to act like gentlemen" and "ladies to act like ladies."

The free app has a few paid premium upgrades like unlimited "likes" and special "MAGA likes" for users who would like to make loud statements about their interests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Righter Righter app right-wing dating app Conservatives Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp