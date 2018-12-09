Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

By ANI

BEIJING: Even as the first set of 5G smartphones are expected towards the end of next year, Xiaomi has already demoed a 5G version of its latest flagship smartphone, Mi Mix 3.

In the demo at a conference in China, Xiaomi showcased the capabilities of the phone to surf the web and stream live videos more quickly through the 5G network, The Verge reported.

The remodelled version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and an X50 5G modem with maximum download speed of 2Gbps.

The 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 is expected to arrive in Europe early next year.