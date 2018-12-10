Home Lifestyle Tech

Want a creative name for your fresh batch of cookies? This AI system can help!

Baking fanatics now have the option of giving bizarre names to cookies, created by a machine-learning system!

Published: 10th December 2018 05:40 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

DECEMBER: A researcher built a new AI system that renames cookies with an all-new creativity.

Researcher Janelle Shane experimented with artificial intelligence by training a machine-learning system to create new names for cookies, Cnet reported.

She sent recipes for 1,228 types of cookies to a neural network then asked it to give the cookies better names. The network used, called textgenrnn, does not know what the words mean and just picks up letter combinations that seem likely to it.

The bizarre names which the AI baked include Merry Hunga Poppers, Quitterbread Bars, Grandma's Spritches, and Apricot Dream Moles. Well, this does sound like an interesting addition to the classic bakery products. 

