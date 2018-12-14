Home Lifestyle Tech

List of 2018's dumbest passwords out, 'iloveyou' in top 10

Published: 14th December 2018 02:54 PM

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Some people never learn. Software company SplashData has released its annual list of the top 100 worst passwords used in this year, and unsurprisingly, the list is not surprising.

Taking the crown is the five-time winner in a row, "123456", followed by the very obvious "password". These two passwords have continued to show up at the top spots for the last five years.

On number 3 and 4 are inevitable combinations of the top worst password, that is 123456789 and 12345678. If that wasn't enough, on number five is 12345. 111111 is also in the top 10 as is sunshine, qwerty, and iloveyou.

Despite the constant threat to security, the list is proof that users continue to keep their accounts vulnerable to potential hack attacks or data theft by using weak passwords.

The worst passwords list was generated after evaluating 5 million passwords leaked on the internet. It is also common for people to use celebrity names as their passwords, which makes it easy for hackers to successfully crack the code. 

