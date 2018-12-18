Home Lifestyle Tech

Alibaba opens first futuristic hotel in China

FlyZoo Hotel in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, where Alibaba has its headquarters, is known as the company's first "future hotel".

Published: 18th December 2018 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

China's housing rental market in major cities has been dominated by real estate agents, and fraud and disputes are not unusual.

Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese internet giant Alibaba on Tuesday opened its first hi-tech hotel in Hangzhou where guests can check-in by simply scanning their faces, the state media reported.

FlyZoo Hotel in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, where Alibaba has its headquarters, is known as the company's first "future hotel".

ALSO READ | US-China trade war could last 20 years: Alibaba founder Jack Ma

Customers can check into the hotel by simply scanning their faces.

The facial recognition system installed in the hotel also enables customers to use their faces as key cards to open doors and access other hotel services, Xinhua news agency reported.

Users can also control the lights, television and curtains in the room via Alibaba's voice-activated digital assistant, while robots are deployed to serve dishes, cocktails and coffee.

Hotel bookings and check-out can also be done with a few clicks on mobile through an app.

"The AI-based solution can help customers save time and relieve hotel employees from repetitive work," said Wang Qun, CEO of FlyZoo Hotel.

Wang said the new AI system will help to improve the management efficiency of the hotel, by reducing more than half of the labour force.

For fiscal year ended March 2018, the company reported revenues of USD 39.9 billion.

The hotel is the latest example of Chinese tech companies' foray into traditional industries such as the hospitality sector, the report said.

E-commerce giant JD.com announced in October its strategy to put smart home and electronic devices sold on its platform into hotels, in an effort to boost online sales.

In July, Baidu teamed up with Intercontinental Hotels Group in Beijing to allow guests to use its voice-controlled assistant to adjust room temperature and order room service at ease.

Before that, social media giant Tencent introduced QQfamily, a similar tech solution for hotel operators, in the southern city of Zhuhai last year.

"We want to install a 'smart brain' for hotels," said Wang.

"In the future, we will continue to make hotels smarter and more automated, as well as create more customised experiences for consumers," Wang added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alibaba Hangzhou Hi-tech hotel Futuristic hotel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp