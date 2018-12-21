Home Lifestyle Tech

Top five games of the year

The only reason that God of War wouldn’t be my Game of the Year is Red Dead Redemption 2.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Red Dead Redemption 2

The only reason that God of War wouldn’t be my Game of the Year is Red Dead Redemption 2. This might be the best game I’ve played in a few years, actually. Rockstar Games has created a stunningly ambitious masterpiece that doesn’t always succeed in its ambitions, but still gets a lot closer to the stars than anything in recent times. This is a game for the ages, and one that should be held up as a benchmark for what a game world can be in the years to come.

Into the Breach

FTL was an incredibly hard act to follow, but Subset Games pulled it off with Into the Breach. ‘Pacific Rim meets chess’ is perhaps the most succinct way to sum up this game and lord, does it work. And the best part is that, like FTL, this game only gets better after the first time you beat it — you’ll unlock new squads, with radically different abilities and powers, with which to go through the campaign again. Each matchup feels like a distinct game in itself, and that’s why Into the Breach just might have the most legs of all the games on this list.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man could be on this list purely for how good it makes movement feel. Open-world games are a dime a dozen these days (there’s 3 of them on this list!) but I don’t think I’ve ever played a game where getting around the world was as much fun as the missions or quests or actual game stuff. Spider-Man’s brilliant webslinging deserves all the hype that’s come its way, and thankfully it’s allied with a very solid game. It’s by no means perfect, but it is a wonderful superhero simulation.

God of War

In most years, God of War would be a worthy GOTY without breaking a sweat. It’s a triumph of gameplay and storytelling, and it managed to reinvent a series that many thought (myself included) had painted itself into a corner with nowhere to go. It’s epic, it’s moving, it’s a delight for fans of Norse mythology and it’s hopefully the seed of a whole new series because it’s just straight up excellent. Seriously, if you haven’t already, play this game.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey picks up where the excellent Origins left off, and shifts the action back to Ancient Greece — further back in history than the series has ever gone before. For the most part, Odyssey went with evolution rather than revolution and chooses to refine what Origins brought to the table last year, and that was a wise choice. However, the real star of the show is the staggeringly beautiful and ridiculously massive playground you get to wander around in this time — Greek isles might just be the best world Assassin’s Creed has let us visit till date.

What’s New?

DayZ
DayZ was one of the most popular multiplayer mods ever created, and it served as the inspiration for a whole bunch of other games including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Finally, after five years of development, it’s now a standalone game; albeit into a slightly more crowded field than before!

Below
Below was one of the most hyped games at E3 2013 before it went through five years of development hell. Released this week, it looks absolutely fantastic - if you’re a fan of indie survival roguelike games, you’ll want to check this out.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
After more than a year in open beta, Gwent has received an official release this month. CD Projekt have simultanously released a standalone single-player campaign mode called Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, which has gotten some good reviews so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp