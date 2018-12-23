Home Lifestyle Tech

An app soon to tell you if you’re tipsy

Students of IIT-Ropar have developed this application will use artificial intelligence

Drunk Driving

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  If you think you have downed a peg too many and want an informed word on whether you are fit to drive, you need no longer fall back on the conventional breathalyser and medical tests. For, a team of visionary IIT-ians at Ropar are busy giving shape to a new smartphone application that would enable a person to check how much liquor he has consumed and help determine if he fits the textbook definition of ‘drunk’. Once it comes to fruition, the application would stand out as the first of its kind in the world.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dr Abhinav Dhal, assistant professor in the department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Ropar, said, “We are in the process of developing an application, which could be downloaded on Android-enabled smartphones. It would tell a user how much liquor he has consumed and if he is under the influence of alcohol.

It would take around two months for us to develop this application. I have been working on this project along with my team for the last one year.” The app would be fed with videos of people at various stages of intoxication. It would help the app determine if a user is drunk. Through artificial intelligence, the app would tell a person if he is drunk,” Dhal said.

IIT Ropar Drunk app Alcohol testing app

