Home Lifestyle Tech

Vloggers influence our everyday emotions, outlook

People seek out others like themselves, or in this case, people with similar outlooks and moods, known as "homophily."

Published: 28th December 2018 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: We mirror the emotions of those we see online and seek out people who share our emotions, according to a study that examined over 2000 video blogs, or vlogs on YouTube.

Being affected by others' emotions is known as "contagion," said researchers from Tilburg University in the Netherlands.

ALSO READ | YouTube influencers rarely disclose marketing relationships

People also seek out others like themselves, or in this case, people with similar outlooks and moods, known as "homophily."

"Our research is a reminder that the people we encounter online influence our everyday emotions - being exposed to happy (or angry) people can make us happier (or angry) ourselves," said Hannes Rosenbusch, lead author of the study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

With almost five billion videos watched on YouTube daily, the researchers focused on vlogs and vloggers.

Vloggers share emotions and experiences in their videos, providing a reliable source of data.

The researchers focused on studying more popular vlogs, with a minimum of 10,000 subscribers.

Some of their sample vlogs had millions of subscribers.

To measure if people watching vlogs experienced emotional contagion or homophily, the team studied words and emotions expressed by the vloggers and analysed the emotional language of online comments.

They modelled the effect of both immediate (contagion) and sustained (homophily) emotional reactions.

The team found evidence that there is both a sustained and an immediate effect that leads to YouTuber emotion correlating with audience emotion.

When a YouTuber posts a video with a generally positive tone, the audience reacts with heightened positive emotions.

The same is true for other emotional states. The effects of video emotions on audience emotions probably comprise a collection of mechanisms like contagion, empathy, and sympathy.

This study is the first to use a video-focused social media source like YouTube to explore contagion and homophily.

Other researchers have found similar results looking at text-based social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

"Our social life might move more and more to the online sphere, but our emotions and the way we behave towards one another will always be steered by basic psychological processes," said Rosenbusch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vloggers YouTube Emotions Influence Contagion Homophily Videos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp