Fitbit Charge 3 in India for Rs 13,990

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Global wearables maker Fitbit on Monday launched Fitbit Charge 3 band in India for Rs 13,990.

It would be available across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other retailers offline and online in black with a graphite aluminium case or blue-gray with rose gold aluminium case.

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition would be available at a price of Rs 15,999.

Charge 3 is the latest addition to the company's best-selling "Charge" family of devices, and comes with a swim-proof design with a large touchscreen display, our most advanced health and fitness features on a tracker and is our smartest tracker yet -- with up to 7 days of battery life, the company said in a statement.

"We've seen strong pre-orders for Charge 3, which are even better than Versa in its first six weeks, underscoring why the Charge family has been our most popular product line for the past few years," said James Park, Co-founder and CEO, Fitbit.

Fitbit Charge 3 sports an OLED screen and also supports goal-based exercise modes such as biking, swimming, running, weight training and yoga.

"Charge 3 features our most advanced sensor technology, bringing the relative SpO2 sensor to the tracker form factor for the first time. Data from this sensor will feed into the upcoming launch of our Fitbit Labs Sleep Score beta which will allow users to better understand metrics like their sleep quality and breathing disturbances," Park added.

Users can also set goals for calories burnt, distance, and duration and check real-time stats on the device.