HTC U11+ is now available at a price of Rs. 56,990 (Twitter/HTC)

NEW DELHI: Smartphone giant HTC on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest offering, HTC U11+, at a price of Rs. 56,990.

The device comes with a 6 inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by a 3,930mAh battery. Furthermore, HTC’s Edge Launcher function allows users to access notifications and apps with a single hand.

HTC U11+ also features an Edge Sense technology, which allows users to launch the camera and snap photos, call up a voice assistant, and open any app with a single squeeze. Apart from this, users can also access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa2, instead of using voice commands.

We're excited to announce two all-new devices. See what's new with the #BrilliantU pic.twitter.com/vcEDnkGRGC — HTC (@htc) 2 November 2017

The phone’s new 8MP front camera incorporates the same powerful HDR Boost and noise reduction technology as in the main camera. It also offers full-sensor phase detection autofocus, the same technology as found in top DSLR cameras.

Meanwhile, the HTC BoomSound is 30 percent louder than HTC U11, with richer sound and better dynamic range audio with less distortion. Furthermore, HTC’s USonic ear buds contain in-built advanced active noise cancellation, which automatically helps monitor environmental sound levels.

The device is powered by the new Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform.

HTC U 11+ will be available in Amazing Silver colour variant on Flipkart from February 7 onwards, and will soon be rolled out in Ceramic Black as well.