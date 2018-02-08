NEW DELHI: In time for Valentine’s Day this year, technology giant Google has launched a new feature on Google Photos to help make the day more special for your loved ones.

Get creative and share your memories using themed movies, and share them with your partner, friends, and family; not just this Valentine’s Day but all year long.

Introducing create-your-own themed movies:

Beginning today, you can turn your photos into themed movies via the Google Photos app or on the web, with nothing more than a few clicks.

The themed movie creator brings together photos of a loved one or an important event, and expertly edits them together and sets it to music.

You might have seen Google Photos automatically creating these movies for you before, but now, you have the ability to create one whenever you want.

With a range of themes, from "They Grow Up So Fast" to the feline favorite "Meow Movie", it is the perfect way to celebrate all your favorite people, furry friends, and treasured moments.

How to make the themed movie?

Making a themed movie is simple. Just open the Google Photos app, then proceed to the Assistant tab, and tap Movie to get started. You can also visit this link on the desktop.

After you’ve chosen your theme and the people (or pets) who will star in the movie, you’re ready to go.

Google Photos uses machine learning to select the best moments based on your choices, adds a fitting soundtrack, and produces a custom movie just for you.

If you want to tweak the result, you can take a seat in the director's chair and edit your movie with the movie editor in the iOS or Android app.

Share the love with your library

All year long, you can make it easy to share the moments that matter with the people that matter. That’s where shared libraries from Google Photos come in.

This feature allows you to effortlessly and automatically send and receive photos with the important people in your life, like all of the pictures of your daughter with her grandparent or with your partner.

To get started, tap the menu bar in the top left, then "Add partner account".

Exactly what you share is up to you, so you can share your whole library, or you can choose to share only photos of specific people, or from certain dates.

And if you still need to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit, try searching your gallery for "hug", "kiss", to find a few photos that will melt your heart.