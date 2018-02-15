Mobile phones to get costlier as excise duty raised from 15 percent to 20 percent.

NEW DELHI: Owing to falling 4G data prices, a significant 40 percent of Indians prefer to watch advertisement videos on their mobile phones over other media, finds a survey.

The survey, by mobile advertisement technology and data analytics company MoMagic Technologies, showed that most of the mobile advertisements were viewed while playing games and watching videos on platforms such as Youtube.

Over 28 per cent of the respondents watches mobile ads for winning credits in games, followed by ads while shopping online at 25.5 percent.

"What we are witnessing is an increasing migration of video consumption including video ads by users in Tier I and II cities because of economical 4G data plans in a highly competitive mobile operators market which is pushing costs and inversely offering higher data limit packages," Arun Gupta, CEO and Founder, MoMagic Technologies said in a statement.

The survey also showed that 37 per cent of the people view their mobile phones over six times in an hour due to high level of addiction fuelled by interrelated activities such as social media and online videos, etc.

This has led to rapid consumption of mobile ads as 56 percent of the respondents see these ads at least two to three times a day.

This is already leading to an over 60 percent digital ad spend that comes from a mobile platform, the survey said.

In 2017, mobile ad spends increased at a rapid pace in India as it grew at a staggering rate of over 80 percent.

Image-based text ads were found to be at 24 percent, while text messages were at 11 percent.

It is because mobile video advertisements generally lead to better storytelling and effectively delivering a much better lead conversion rates for advertisers, the survey showed.

The results were based on a survey conducted on 35,000 people from Tier -I, II and III cities and aged between 18-40, across India.

