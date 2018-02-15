NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker COMIO on Thursday launched "COMIO S1 Lite" and "C2 Lite" smartphones in India for Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999, respectively.



"India is a growing market with huge potential and infinite possibilities. We are thrilled to bring to our customers our latest offerings," COMIO Smartphones CEO and Director Sanjay Kumar Kalirona said in a statement.



"COMIO C2 Lite" has 8 MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and 5 MP selfie-camera with flash as well, sports a 5-inch HD IPS display and runs COMIO UI based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.



"COMIO S1 Lite" a 13MP auto focus with flash rear camera and 8MP selfie camera with flash. It sports a 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by 3,050mAh battery.