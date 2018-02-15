VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed the CRDA officials to use drones to check infrastructures under construction in Amaravati. Stressing on the need to expedite the works, he asked the officials not to spare the contractors if they did not stick to the stipulated deadlines.In the weekly review meeting held on Wednesday, the CM said that investors would come to Amaravati only when the infrastructure was ready. “With the help of the AP Drones Corporation, use drones to evaluate the progress of the ongoing works. Show me the footage of the same every 15 days,” he said.

He also asked the officials to monitor the availability of resources, including the construction material, machinery and manpower required for the construction of Amaravati. “If there are issues, they should be resolved immediately,” he instructed.Briefing on the progress of the works, municipal minister P Narayana, in a press meet held in the evening, said that the 320-km long road and 3,840 houses for officials and public representatives would be ready by the end of 2018. “The first slab for the houses will be laid in March. Four months from then, the blocks of all the G+12 structure will be ready. All those who claim that not even a single brick has been laid in Amaravati, should visit and see the progress,” he said. He added that the designs for the seed capital will soon be ready.

When asked about the irregularities reported in the CRDA, Narayana said, “There are no loopholes in the functioning of CRDA. Everything is perfect. Even in the Mandadam land scam, we responded immediately by taking action against the people involved.” It maybe noted that K Seetha Mahalakshmi of Kuragallu village met CM Naidu on Tuesday and complained that officials had resorted to document tampering. The minister however, brushed aside such allegations.