LONDON: Technology giant Apple leads the race among other global enterprises to become the world's first trillion-dollar company.

According to The Guardian, financial commentators and investors have predicted that 2018 will herald the first firm with a stock market valuation of USD one trillion or more, if technology share prices continue to rise as they did in 2017.

Apple presently leads the race with a market valuation of USD 869 billion on Tuesday.

The company is currently ahead of Google's parent company Alphabet, which has a market value of USD 729 billion.

The race to become the first $1tn company has opened. Apple has the best shot to be the world's first trillion-dollar company. Requires just a 17% rise in market value from $860bn. The 5 other contenders are Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Tencent. pic.twitter.com/JSdE4lmsCd — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) 1 January 2018

Moreover, the firm which transformed mobile communications with the iPhone, would require a 15 percent increase in its share price to tip over USD one trillion.

Apple’s share prices increased by 47 percent last year.

Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Tencent are other leading contendors.