SAN FRANCISCO: More than 10 million people around the world went live on Facebook to share their New Years Eve moments with their communities, the company has said.



"The night topped last year's live broadcast activity, with people sharing 47 per cent more live videos than last year," Erin Connolly, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.



Facebook-owned WhatsApp also hit a new milestone on New Year's Eve with more than 75 billion messages sent by its users.



According to VentureBeat, the new record represents the most messages sent in a single day in the chat app's history. The previous record was set in 2016, also on New Year's Eve, with 63 billion messages sent.



The 75 billion number included 13 billion images and five billion videos.



WhatsApp registered these numbers despite the fact that users in India and other parts of the world went into a frenzy after the messaging platform went down at midnight on New Year. It was restored in two hours.



According to downdetector.co.uk, it received 2,012 reports that WhatsApp was not working at its peak.



The record was also set despite WhatsApp discontinuing support for Blackberry OS and Windows Phone services on December 31.



For the New Year's Eve, Facebook had launched several live features, like live Augmented Reality (AR) effects and party hats.



"We saw more than three times as many broadcasts with a friend on New Year's Eve compared to an average day in December, making it the biggest day so far for Live With," Facebook said

